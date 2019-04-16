The Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors, commemorating Saturday Juan Ponce de Leon’s discovery of Charlotte Harbor in 1513, didn’t have to fight the Calusa Indians off Fat Point, as Ponce de Leon did 106 years ago.
Ponce’s reception was somewhat more cordial this time around.
The Conquistadors’ mighty craft toured the harbor firing its booming cannon — well, actually, blank shotgun shells. However, it was not exactly a replica of Ponce’s majestic four-master flagship, the Santa Maria de la Consolacion, that he sailed into the harbor through Boca Grande Pass in May, 1513.
It was, rather, a pontoon boat “commandeered” from Peace River Charters at the Navigator.
But the flags flew, the cannon blew, and the spirit was there.
It was there also from a large, enthusiastic crowd attending the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Spring Festival at the Tiki Bar complex behind the Four Points by Sheraton
They cheered heartily as the Conquistadors marched up along the harbor walk from their landing at Laishley Park to the Tiki Bar.
Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke — a fan of the Conquistadors — was introduced by Chamber President John Wright on a large bandstand overlooking the festivities.
Flanked by Conquistadors in battle dress, with swords raised and flags flying, she read a Punta Gorda City Council proclamation declaring April 13 as Juan Ponce de Leon Conquistador Day in Punta Gorda.
The proclamation cited Ponce’s discovery of Charlotte Harbor, and his return in 1521, and saluted the Conquistadors “for their efforts at promoting cultural exchanges, their support of local organizations and charities, their dedication to history and the zeal with which they carry out their activities.”
To which she added, “They certainly do.” The crowd agreed.
The Ponce de Leon Conquistadors of Charlotte County was formed in 1979 to perpetuate the memory and history of Juan Ponce de Leon, his first attempt to establish a European colony in America in 1521 and his impact on the history of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County.
