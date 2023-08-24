Next month, Sarasota County's newest library will open, making for an even dozen locations in the county.
Unlike the 11 existing brick and mortar sites located throughout the county, this one is on wheels. It could be popping up near you at any time.
“Our goal with this library is to bring much-needed resources to adults and families that may not have the means to travel to their local library,” said Renée Di Pilato, director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources. “With the Pop-Up Library, we can provide lifelong learning opportunities to all residents, despite scheduling or transportation challenges.”
According to a release from the library system the Pop Up Library will be "equipped with a diverse collection of materials and technology" and "fully staffed" to deliver "library services and programs throughout the community." Initial funding came from the Library Foundation and the Marie Selby Foundation
The vehicle will bring books and other services, including story time for younger readers, into any neighborhood in the county.
See it on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Osprey Library and History Center, 337 North Tamiami Trail in Osprey (the former visitor center for Historic Spanish Point and from the 1920s to 1989, the Osprey School.)
“This could be a game changer by providing residents access to the thousands of resources,” Di Pilato said. “Our system of libraries has an extensive collection including books, movies, music, and more. We have audiobooks and digital books that can be accessed through our app, but first, you need a library card.”
You will be able to acquire a library card in the Pop Up Library. The county library web site lists hours, location information for the county's 11 brick and mortar libraries and, once it is one the road, for the location of the traveling pop-up library. Go to scgov.net/library.
To learn more about the Pop-Up Library, visit the website or call 941-861-1110.
About Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources:
Sarasota Libraries is a system of 10 community branches, a history center, and a mobile library that provides opportunities for lifelong learning, vibrant culture, and enriching activities across all ages. With more than 2.5 million items borrowed every year, our collection extends beyond traditional public buildings offering resources to nearly 200,000 cardholders through mobile services, phone app, and digital library.
