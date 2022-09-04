PWwarriors 9.jpg

Charlotte's Jace Day fights his way through two Labelle Longhorn defenders during Saturday's 10U game at Carmalita Park.

 Patrick Obley

The Charlotte, Port Charlotte and North Port Pop Warner programs had good days at the yard on Saturday.

The Warriors dispatched visiting LaBelle, while the Bandits hit the road to Cape Coral, where they broke up the Storms. Meanwhile, the Junior Bobcats continued their strong start to the season.

