PORT CHARLOTTE — The 10 cats and seven dogs that arrived at Animal Welfare League Monday afternoon all had a number.

The orange tag made it easy for shelter volunteers to determine which animals they would be bringing back to their shelter from the airport.

More than 130 animals were transported from the Bahamas Humane Society to National Jets, which is connected to Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Staff from nine shelters across the state, including the AWL in Charlotte County, all members of the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations, were waiting to get them off the planes.