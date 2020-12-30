A small gathering of friends and family was at the William H. Jervey Jr. Library in Venice recently for the unveiling of a portrait of the namesake.
Prior to the ceremony, the group gathered at Venice Theatre for the showing of a 20-minute video on the history of the Venice Library and Jervey’s commitment to supporting both of these venues.
The portrait was taken by Sarasota County photographer Steve Dawson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.