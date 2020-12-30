William Jervey Jr. Library unveiling

Katie Dow, manager of the William Jervey Jr. library, Renee Di Pilato, director of Sarasota County’s Libraries and Historical Resources and William Jervey. The portrait was completed by Sarasota County photographer Steve Dawson.

 sun PHOTO BY LARRY HUMES

A small gathering of friends and family was at the William H. Jervey Jr. Library in Venice recently for the unveiling of a portrait of the namesake.

Prior to the ceremony, the group gathered at Venice Theatre for the showing of a 20-minute video on the history of the Venice Library and Jervey’s commitment to supporting both of these venues.

The portrait was taken by Sarasota County photographer Steve Dawson.


