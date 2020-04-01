PROVIDENCE, RI — Poseidon Expeditions is suspending cruise operations aboard its 114-passenger expedition vessel Sea Spirit for the balance of March and April.
Postponed until 2021 are a sub-charter in the mid-Atlantic and a cruise along the coastline of Portugal, Spain and France.
All sales and reservation offices are available to provide assistance to booked and prospective passengers and to answer questions about upcoming spring and summer 2020 cruises and future cruises.
“We certainly understand the COVID-19 related concerns and questions from our travel partners and the travelers booked on our upcoming cruises. There’s no question about it: things are changing daily. We are looking at each cruise on the calendar’s horizon, and will factor into our decision-making all issues pertaining to Coronavirus-related bans, travel advisories, flight availability and any other matters that potentially might affect the health and safety of our guests, staff and crew,” said Steve Wellmeier, managing director of the company’s U.S. office.
Following the successful completion of the company’s 2019-20 Antarctic season this past week, the Sea Spirit is currently heading north from Montevideo, Uruguay, where it disembarked passengers March 19.
“At the present time, Poseidon remains committed to its schedule of cruises in the Arctic this season. But we are giving our booked passengers and travel partners the benefit of the doubt in rescheduling their summer cruises. Those passengers with existing reservations for the upcoming season may re-book or transfer their booking to a 2021 Arctic departure, beginning from 60 days and up to seven days prior to the 2020 scheduled departure date. Final payment for 2020 Arctic voyages is pushed back from 90 days to 60 days prior to departure, and deposits on new bookings for 2020 Arctic programs are reduced from 20 percent to 10 percent of the cruise fare,” Wellmeier said.
For the 2020-21 Antarctic season, final payment is due 60 days prior to departure rather than the customary 90 days, and deposits on new Antarctica business are also reduced from 20 percent to 10 percent of the cruise fare.
While the Russian Federation recently announced that its borders are closed to all foreign travelers until May 1, the company’s three voyages to the North Pole aboard the nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Years of Victory remain scheduled for operation, beginning with the July 12-24 program from Murmansk, Russia. Final payment conditions are changed from 90 days to 60 days prior to the departure date.
The company recently updated its Coronavirus Travel Policy, and will continue to do so as the situation warrants.
For inquires and questions, travelers and their agents can contact the company’s North American sales and reservation office at SalesUSA@poseidonexpeditions.com or by telephone at 347-801-2610.
