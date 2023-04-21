Anabel Ossombi Mug Shot

Anabel Ossombi

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SPD

SARASOTA — A postal worker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing checks in the mail.

Bradenton resident Anabel Ossombi, 27, was charged with one count each of criminal use of personal identification, scheme to defraud along with money laundering, according to the Sarasota Police Department.


   
