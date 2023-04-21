SARASOTA — A postal worker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing checks in the mail.
Bradenton resident Anabel Ossombi, 27, was charged with one count each of criminal use of personal identification, scheme to defraud along with money laundering, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Authorities allege Ossombi was involved in a scheme that saw 75 checks fraudulently deposited, totally $70,109.28 in thefts.
Ossombi has been employed by the United States Postal Service since May 2022 as a mail sorter, according to an SPD news release Friday.
The investigation into check fraud began in January, when two people reported checks sent through the mail were not received. The complainants were expecting payment from a local business for a purchase, while the business told investigators that the checks had been deposited into unknown accounts.
SPD detectives and the USPS Office of the Inspector General both took part in the investigation. Approximately 60 victim complaints were discovered through the investigation for the 75 checks, believed to have run between May 2022 and April 2023.
Authorities said that the account that fraudulently received the checks belongs to Ossombi.
"Detectives interviewed 13 managers/accountants/bookkeepers for 13 of the 60 companies who were victims of the fraudulently deposited checks into Ossombi’s account," the press release read.
All 13 interviewees said they mailed checks through USPS — checks that were either picked up by a USPS carrier or dropped off at one of three locations in Sarasota.
According to SPD, Ossombi worked at all three locations during her employment.
Ossombi was arrested on Wednesday at the Beneva Road post office in Sarasota. She was then transported to Sarasota County Jail, where she is currently being held on $150,000 total bond.
SPD detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at:
