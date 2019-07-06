VENICE INSTITUTE FOR PERFORMING ARTS
Fun, bright and original — that’s what the top Venice Institute for the Performing Arts Sandy-Toes Stand-Up Comedy Show posters have in common.
And the top three finishers have something in common, too. They all are 2019 Venice High School graduates.
First place went to Anisa Isamilova; second place to Kara Vandy; and third to Samantha Cazares.
Contest sponsor and Michael Saunders & Company Realtor Martha Pike presented the awards with VIPA managing director Becca Eldredge and Sandy-Toes producer Kathy McSteen on hand to congratulate the winners.
The Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., will display the winning and runner-up posters when the comedy show hits the stage Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.
The show will feature Gid Pool, Kathy McSteen, Logan Light, Natasha Samreny, Spike Salzer and Tara Zimmerman.
“Come early, too, for some laughs and magic in the lobby … literally,” McSteen said.
Tickets prices range from $21 to $26 and are on sale now at the box office or online at veniceperformingartscenter.com.
