The 40th Powder Puff Charity Classic, was held at the Golf Links of Charlotte Harbor in Port Charlotte.
The tournament raised $8,800 for Tidewell Hospice of Charlotte County. Lunch was served, and winners were announced by Jeff Collins.
To donate, visit tidewellhospice.org.
