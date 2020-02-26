BRADENTON — For only the fifth time, the Crosley Estate Foundation will host an open house event at the Crosley Estate (from March 10-11).
Guests are invited to tour the historic estate built in 1929 as the winter home of Powel Crosley, the American innovator who is best known for bringing radio to the masses through the manufacturing of inexpensive radios during the medium’s first defining decade.
A variety of Crosley radios and memorabilia will be on display throughout the house.
New this year – and on loan from the Historical Records Library in Manatee County – will be the Crosley Collection, including Crosley Chattaboxes, Temperators, Xervac Helmets, Musicone speakers, headphones and more.
The Manatee Village Historical Park also has donated a Crosley model 66TC radio for the event.
“We are excited to once again open the estate doors to the public and celebrate the rich history found within the Bradenton aea and the contributions Powel Crosley made to the radio industry while living here,” said Elliott Falcione, executive director for the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, which operates and maintains the Powel Crosley Estate on behalf of its owner, the Manatee County government.
The Crosley Estate is at 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of the Sarasota/Bradenton border and west of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
The open house events will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on both days. Guided tours will take place every half hour. Reservations are not required and admission is free, though donations are appreciated.
Crosley is one of 183 members in the National Radio Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2013. By the time of his death in 1961, he had played a pivotal role in inventing, introducing and manufacturing a myriad of items, including:
WLW Radio/Cincinnati — “The Nation’s Station” — which fed network programming to NBC and Mutual (radio networks) in the 1930s, and used an unprecedented experimental 750,000-watt transmitter.
The first compact economy car
The first auto radio
The facsimile machine
The 35mm camera
Four airplanes
The estate was built in 1929 for Powel Crosley’s wife, Gwendolyn.
The Mediterranean Revival-style mansion, named “Seagate” is situated directly on the water and features a circular tower. The main building is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its architecture pays tribute to a bygone era, but the estate has the modern amenities that allow it to successfully host meetings, weddings, holiday parties and other events.
For more information, visit PowelCrosleyEstate.com or call 941-722-3244 to make an appointment to view the facility.
