It’s a very different world for young people these days. There are many social issues facing our kids and grandkids that other generations didn’t even have to think about.
Together, through the power of collective giving, we can be the champions that every child deserves. Your gift today, combined with the strength of our partner agencies, will support the implementation of solutions that can help:
End bullying and violence in schools.
Support students who are working through mental health-related issues.
Develop strategies to cope with 24-hour social networking pressure.
The explosion of social media and rapid increase of new technologies has entirely altered the way that our kids, grandkids and the youth of today communicate, learn and receive information. While some of these changes have positive effects, they also have led to new problems among our youth.
At United Way of South Sarasota County, and with our partner agencies, we want to help develop strategies that can help. Every child needs programs that build their self-confidence and resilience. They need teachers, mentors and friends who understand the power of relationships and how those connections can ground them as they learn and develop in this new era.
UWSSC is still working closely with our partner agencies to ensure that basic needs — such as education, health and financial stability — are always being met in our community. But this giving season we are highlighting the growing need to support youth services, and we are counting on your support.
If each person in our community invests $25, we would have nearly $4,384,300 to support our partner agency efforts. That’s how the power of one will impact many.
Thank you for considering giving a gift to UWSSC to support youth programs and the many other important community programs we fund.
Barbara Cruz is president and CEO of United Way South Sarasota County.
