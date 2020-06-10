ST. PETERSBURG — For teenagers wanting to learn how to report the news, what’s in the news is changing how they will learn.
The Poynter Institute’s annual High School Journalism Program is going online July 6-17 because of COVID-19.
The High School Journalism Program started in 1975 and is is one of Poynter’s longest-running programs.
“Its goal is to give young people the chance to learn about writing and develop a passion for the values and craft of journalism,” according to a news release.
Poynter redesigned its high school program and made it available to students nationwide.
“This summer’s course will specifically focus on the biggest news events of this generation: the dramatic changes we have all faced as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the upcoming U.S. presidential election,” the release said. “No prior journalism experience required — just an interest in the world around you.”
According to Poynter, participants will:
• Learn from Poynter faculty and other journalists.
• Learn about and discuss journalism ethics.
• Learn some aspects of good storytelling.
• Write a personal narrative.
• Create online elements to assist with personal or school media websites.
The cost is $375 and the deadline to apply is June 19. Scholarships are available.
Requests for scholarships should be included in the application essay.
The application asks applicants to write an essay, 50 to 100 words, describing their interest in the program and why they’d like to participate. “This is the most important component of your application, so please spend some time on it,” the release states. “Tell us about your involvement (if any) in student media, your interest in journalism and storytelling and how you hope this workshop will help you.”
For more information, visit poynter.org.
