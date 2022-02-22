NORTH PORT — As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine leaders, a group of local women — mostly Ukrainian born — are becoming more and more concerned.
The women who make up Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America meet regularly in North Port. They often bake together, celebrate holidays in traditional ways, and discuss the news of the world, particularly when it concerns their home country.
Lately, the focus has been on the impending safety of Ukraine a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into pro-Russian regions of eastern Ukraine.
Branch 56 president Bohdana Puzyk described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "lunatic."
"This man is like a cancer … he doesn't stop," Puzyk said. "It's a very terrifying situation. The European government should help isolate this man."
Puzyk, 70, remembers having to hide under a desk when there were air raids during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
"It was horrible — we just wanted to be left alone."
She has a niece who currently lives in western Ukraine.
"She is a United States citizen, but she went to university there and met her husband," Puzyk said. "She has two daughters and we are very concerned. No Ukraine American in the United States wants U.S. troops to fight this war."
Established in 1925, the Ukrainian National Women's League of America is the longest-running and largest Ukrainian women's club.
The club is active in North Port, which has a large population of first- and second-generation Ukrainians, as well as others from countries in that region.
"We are a global organization and the UNWLA is the American branch," said Pat Zalisko, press secretary for the organization. "Our mission is to educate and inform the community about Ukrainian issues and humanitarian relief."
At their Feb. 15 general meeting, the 40 club members in attendance agreed to donate funds they have raised to several recognized charities supported by the national organization, including the War Victims Fund.
"The War Victims Fund is designed for people in Ukraine who have been impacted by conflict," Zalisko said. "We help soldiers and their families. Some are fallen heroes. There is also a pediatric burn fund, and an effort to help young women in orphanages who are aging out. There is program that teaches life skills. We also support seniors who need help."
Other benefactors include the Museum Fund to benefit the Ukrainian Museum of New York City, the organization's Elderly and Orphans Fund, and the organization’s official publication, Our Life magazine.
The UNLWA has been hosting prayer meetings and members plan to wave Ukraine flags in support of the people in Ukraine. Meetings are held at at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall on Biscayne Drive.
"We are concerned with the unknown," Puzyk said. "All we can do is pray for Ukraine."
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.