A limited schedule was to be in effect with the reopening of the Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center on Tuesday.
The nonprofit agency assists families in South Sarasota County.
It will be open twice a week — from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
It has been closed since March because of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Distribution of items will be limited to include diapers (one package per month) and new car seats, the release said. New mothers also will be able to request layettes and cribs.
The center has started new protocols to allow clients to use curbside pickup. Volunteers will adhere to social distancing while meeting clients at their cars and bringing items to them.
Registered clients will need to bring along identification.
New clients who are residents of Nokomis, Osprey, Venice, Englewood, Laurel or North Port are welcome and are required to bring a valid photo ID and a second proof of residency — such as a utility bill — to the center. Registration takes only a few minutes and can easily be completed from a car.
When the center reopens completely, registered clients can receive diapers, cribs, car seats, clothing, food, gently used clothing and other items at no cost.
The facility is funded by fundraisers, grants and donations.
Because the center has been closed since March, it has been unable to fulfill its mission of providing help to those in need of basic supplies. Another result of COVID-19 is the cancellation of two large fundraising events for the center. The center anticipates an increased need for essential items and is hopeful it will be able to continue to help those in need.
Those who would like to make donations or volunteer can call 941-485-1776 or go to at vapcc.org.
The Venice Area Pregnancy Center is at 301 Bayshore Ave., in Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.