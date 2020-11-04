The Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center opened on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays starting Nov. 1 to assist families with children in Venice and South Sarasota County.
It will remain open throughout December with curbside services, it said in a news release.
Its hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on those days.
Volunteers will adhere to social distancing while meeting clients at their cars and bringing the item(s) needed to them. Registered clients are reminded to bring valid photo ID with them.
Items distributed include two packages of diapers every month; new car seats and cribs, along with food and other needs. Along with those items, new mothers can receive a layette and crib within a month of their due date.
New clients who are residents of Osprey, Nokomis, Venice, North Port or Englewood (call for eligible ZIP codes) are welcome and are required to bring a valid photo ID and a second proof of residency such as a utility bill to the Center.
Registration can be completed from their car.
The Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center is a non-profit organization funded by the generosity of donations, local grants and fundraisers. Because the Center has been partially closed since March, the need for donated items has increased dramatically. Effective Nov. 1, VAPCC will be accepting donations once again, with the exception of cribs and used car seats. Current clients who were originally issued a crib, bassinet or car seat from VAPCC and no longer need these items, are encouraged to return them to the Center provided they are in good working condition and have not exceeded the expiration dates.
Donations will be accepted curbside during its operating hours.
If you would like to donate funds, volunteer or need more information, call the Center at 941-485-1776 or you can message the staff on its website at vapcc.org.
It is located at 301 Bayshore Drive in Venice.
