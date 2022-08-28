PREP CALENDAR: August 29-September 4 Staff report Aug 28, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP CALENDARTODAYVolleyballParrish Community at North Port,, 7 p.m.Boys GolfCharlotte at DeSoto County, 3:30 p.m.Girls GolfNorth Port at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.TUESDAYVolleyballVenice at Tampa Prep, 7 p.m.Southwest Florida Christian at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.LaBelle at Charlotte, 7 p.m.DeSoto County at North Port, 7 p.m.Imagine at Parrish Community, 7 p.m.SwimmingEvangelical, Ida Baker at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Boys GolfNorth Port at Sebring, 3:30 p.m.Port Charlotte at Hardee, 3:30 p.m.Girls GolfLemon Bay at Parrish, 3:30 p.m.WEDNESDAYBoys GolfNorth Port at Venice, 3:30 p.m.Parrish Community at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.Girls GolfCharlotte at Port Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.VolleyballLaBelle at Charlotte, 7 p.m.THURSDAY FootballLemon Bay at IMG-B, 7:30 p.m.Boys GolfLemon Bay, Charlotte, Venice at St. John’s Invitational, 7:30 a.m.Sarasota at North Port, 3:30 p.m.Girls GolfVenice at St. John’s Invitational, 7:30 a.m.Charlotte, Bradenton at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.VolleyballLemon Bay at Charlotte, 7 p.m.North Port at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.Booker at Imagine, 7 p.m.SwimmingLake Placid at Port Charlotte, 5 p.m.FRIDAYFootballNaples at Venice, 7:30 p.m.Charlotte at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.Mariner at DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.Gateway Charter at North Port, 7:30 p.m.VolleyballVenice at Nike Tournament of Champions at Wesley ChapelSATURDAYCross CountryPort Charlotte, Charlotte, Venice at DDD Summer Invite (Estero), 7 a.m.North Port at Florida Horse Park Invite (Ocala), 7 p.m.VolleyballVenice at Nike Tournament of Champions at Wesley ChapelSwimmingLemon Bay, North Port at Port Charlotte Pirate Invitational, 10 a.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
