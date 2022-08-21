Prep Calendar Staff report Aug 21, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP CALENDARTODAYBoys GolfLemon Bay, North Port, Lemon Bay, Charlotte, Venice at John Ryan Invitational (Capri Isles), 8:30 a.m.Girls GolfHardee at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.VolleyballNorth Port at Sarasota, 7 p.m.TUESDAYBoys GolfDeSoto County at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.Port Charlotte at North Port, 3:30 p.m.Girls GolfVenice at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.VolleyballVenice at Sarasota, 7 p.m.Gulf Coast at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Riverview, 7 p.m.DeSoto County at Imagine, 7 p.m.SwimmingNorth Port at Port Charlotte, 5 p.m.WEDNESDAYBoys GolfPort Charlotte at Booker, 3:30 p.m.Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.THURSDAYVolleyball Venice at Riverview, 7 p.mLemon Bay at North Port, 7 p.m.DeSoto County at Charlotte, 7 p.m.Imagine at SMA, 7 p.m.Naples at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.SwimmingCharlotte at North Fort Myers, 6 p.m.Boys GolfManatee at North Port, 3:30 p.m.Girls GolfNorth Port, Hardee at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.FRIDAYFootballMiami Northwestern at Venice, 7:30 p.m.Dunbar at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.Lemon Bay at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.Bishop Verot at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.North Port at Estero, 7 p.m.DeSoto County at Okeechobee, 7:30 p.m.SATURDAYCross CountryPort Charlotte, North Port, Charlotte, Venice vs. Lemon Bay, 7:15 a.m.VolleyballRiverdale at Charlotte, 9 a.m.Mater Lakes Academy (Miami) at Port Charlotte, 2 p.m.SwimmingSarasota, Riverview at Charlotte, 10 a.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
