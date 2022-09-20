Prep calendar Staff report Sep 20, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAYBoys GolfVenice at Sarasota, 3:30 p.m.Charlotte County Meet (Day 2) at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.VolleyballVenice at Barron Collier, 7 p.m.North Port at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.Port Charlotte at Naples, 7 p.m.SwimmingVenice at North Port, 5 p.m.THURSDAYGirls GolfVenice at North Port, 3:30 p.m.Lemon Bay at Hardee, 4 p.m.VolleyballVenice at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.Gulf Coast HEAT at North Port, 7 p.m.Charlotte at DeSoto County, 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.SwimmingGulf Coast at Charlotte, 5:30 p.m.FRIDAYVolleyballLemon Bay, DeSoto County at Tampa tournament FootballSeminole at Venice, 7:30 p.m.Port Charlotte at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.Charlotte at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.DeSoto County at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.Ida Baker at North Port, 7:30 p.m.BYE WEEK – Lemon BayBoys GolfCharlotte County Meet at Charlotte, tbaSwimmingPort Charlotte at SFAC Meet at Stuart, tbaEvangelical Christian at Lemon Bay, 4 p.m.SATURDAYCross CountryVenice vs. Palmetto, 7 a.m.North Port at King’s Invite (SFCA), 7:20 a.m.Lemon Bay at Triton Invitational, 8 a.m.VolleyballLemon Bay, DeSoto County at tournamentSwimmingPort Charlotte at SFAC Meet at Stuart, tbaRiverview, Sarasota at North Port, 9 a.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
