BRADENTON — When Joe Scott broke free for a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown to give Lemon Bay a 15-point lead over IMG Academy (Blue) in the fourth quarter Thursday night, Mantas coach Don Southwell thought his team had the game in the bag.

However, the Blue Ascenders responded with 22 unanswered points in the final 7:45 — scoring the last touchdown of the night with 21.3 seconds remaining — to pull ahead for a late 43-36 win at IMG Academy.


