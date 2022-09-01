BRADENTON — When Joe Scott broke free for a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown to give Lemon Bay a 15-point lead over IMG Academy (Blue) in the fourth quarter Thursday night, Mantas coach Don Southwell thought his team had the game in the bag.
However, the Blue Ascenders responded with 22 unanswered points in the final 7:45 — scoring the last touchdown of the night with 21.3 seconds remaining — to pull ahead for a late 43-36 win at IMG Academy.
The Blue Ascenders mounted their comeback from a 36-21 deficit with a 67-yard kickoff return score immediately following Scott’s return. They tacked on a two-point conversion, recovered an onside kick that led to a game-tying score, then put together a final drive to stun the Mantas, who had led, 15-0, at halftime.
“I felt like we were in control of the game,” Southwell said of Scott’s kickoff return score. “I honestly in my heart though, ‘We’re gonna ice it. We’re gonna finish this thing and run it out.’
“Then, bam. Five seconds later, we let them right back in it. They made they plays they had to (in order) to win, and we didn’t.”
Lemon Bay (0-2) made few mistakes in the first half as its defense slowed IMG Blue.
The Mantas allowed the Blue Ascenders to reach the red zone just twice in the first half, and held firm both times — forcing a turnover on downs after a 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard-line, and coming up with an interception by Amry Wells in the end zone to finish the first half.
Meanwhile, Scott and quarterback Trey Rutan were giving IMG fits as the two combined for 134 rushing yards and two first-half touchdowns.
The final two quarters, were a different story.
After throwing two interceptions and finding little success through the air in the first half, IMG Academy quarterback Joey Conflitti helped his team rally.
Conflitti completed a 37-yard pass to Ronald Di Pietro that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jimmy Athans. On the following drive, Conflitti hit Di Pietro for a 61-yard score, and the Ascenders trailed, 15-14, with 6:12 left in the third quarter.
Lemon Bay appeared to retake control of the game when Scott barreled through the Blue Ascenders defense with relative ease, scoring two more rushing touchdowns before his kickoff return score.
Unfortunately for the Mantas, they couldn’t stop IMG’s aerial attack as the game wore on.
IMG's answer to Scott's kickoff return was a a 67-yard return of its own from Simeon Matt, followed by a 2-point conversion to bring the Ascenders within 36-29.
Then, the Blue Ascenders attempted an onside kick and recovered it at the Mantas’ 47-yard-line. After completing a couple of third downs, including a 3rd-and-18, IMG Academy tied the game on a two-yard score by Athans.
Lemon Bay did its best to march down the field in a clock-chewing fashion — attempting to kill the remaining five minutes and change on the clock — but ended up turning the ball over on downs when a 4th-and-9 pass from Rutan fell incomplete.
Minutes later, Ono found Di Pietro in the very back of the end zone for the dagger.
“They have 50 and we have 29 or whatever it is,” Southwell said. “For these kids to play that, where they have their own nutrition plan and their own weightlifting coach, to play at that level is exhausting. We made too many mistakes to finish it.”
Key plays: Lemon Bay allowed too much at the end.
IMG Academy’s 67-yard kickoff return, the ensuing onside kick and the following two scores were simply too many errors to overcome in the final few minutes of football.
Key stats: Scott kept the chains moving for the Lemon Bay offense. He finished with 20 carries for 170 yards, one reception for 28 yards and the four scores.
What it means: Lemon Bay has to learn how to finish games following a season of finishing most of its opponents in the first half.
