GIRLS SOCCER
Port Charlotte 2, Lemon Bay 1
Two corner kicks set up by Lady Pirate Emily Porto were the difference in a close win over the Lady Mantas.
“I think it was a well-played match between two good teams,” Port Charlotte coach Tripp Frazier said. “We just capitalized on a corner kick. It was nice to watch good competition played clean. It was a hard played match but clean.”
On the first goal, Porto stepped up and sent a driving cross toward her sister Megan Porto, who sent a header past the Lemon Bay keeper.
Lemon Bay (7-4) responded with a goal from Lauren Ragazzone in the opening minutes of the second half.
It took until the final minutes for one of the teams to break through.
Emily Porto once again set up in the corner and sent another prime kick into the box where Izzy Reyes headed it in for the game winner for the Lady Pirates (3-5).
“Very disappointing loss for us, but Port Charlotte wanted it more tonight and they fought for it,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “They had a well-deserved win.”
North Port 8, Palmetto 0
The Lady bobcats kept rolling with their fifth win of the year.
North Port, as it has all year, got scoring from just about everywhere.
Aleena Purvis continued her hot streak with a two-goal performance with Cami McKinley adding two goals as well.
Also scoring for North Port (5-1-1) was Sydney Egoville, Jena Chimelis, Seraiah Bailey and Katelyn Buckmaster.
BOYS SOCCER
Cardinal Mooney 3, Venice 0
The Indians were shut out by Cardinal Mooney as they fell to 2-8 on the year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gulf Coast 68, North Port 63 (2OT)
North Port had a chance to evade overtime and win it at the buzzer, but the shot didn’t fall. They had another at the end of the first overtime period, but that again just missed.
Once in the final overtime, the Bobcats (2-3) were bested by seven points and fell to the Sharks.
Leading North Port in scoring were Josh hogue with 17, Mitch Tossi with 14 and Eric Baker with 12.
Community Christian 63, Donahue Academy 46
The Mustangs got their third win of the season over Donahue Academy on Monday night.
Ethan Bray led with 19 points and six steals. Behind him in scoring was Rodney Anicet with 14 and Jacob Orr with 11. Sam Battle scored 10 points and added 15 rebounds and six assists.
The Mustangs improved to 2-1 in the district with the victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Venice 51, Palmetto 28
The Lady Indians got their first win of the season with a defeat over Palmetto.
Port Charlotte 55, Lemon Bay 30
The Pirates edged the Lady Mantas on Tuesday for their seventh straight win to start the season.
Alani Qualls led the way with 15 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Behind her was Sade Romain with 14 points and Ashlyn Henderson 11 points.
Abigail Turner led Lemon Bay (4-3) with seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.