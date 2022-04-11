Softball teams with a deep and powerful lineup are never out of a game.
That's been the case for high school squads in our area this season, as each has scored at least 10 runs multiple times this season.
There are .400 or better hitters littered throughout our area, including veteran seniors, breakout freshmen and some players in between.
Those bats have been on fire as of late.
This past week, Venice, Lemon Bay, North Port, Charlotte and Port Charlotte each scored at least 10 runs in wins as they continue to trend upward as the season goes on.
Here's how it all breaks down, team-by-team in our weekly power rankings:
1. Venice (14-1): The Lady Indians wasted no time putting their first loss behind them, beating Braden River and DeSoto County by a combined margin of 19-3 this past week.
The emergence of freshman outfielder Raionna Smith (.459 batting average, 10 RBI and 11 runs in 14 games) has given Venice another weapon in the lineup alongside seniors Micaela Hartman, Taylor Halback and Karsyn Rutherford.
The hot-hitting Indians will try to keep it going this week with a pair of home games against Lake Placid (Monday) and Lemon Bay (Thursday).
2. North Port (7-5): Sometimes all it takes is a bad loss to wake a team up.
Since losing, 11-1, to Venice in mercy-rule fashion, North Port has been one of the area’s best teams — going 6-2 while beating teams like Charlotte, North Fort Myers and Riverview.
The bats have been hot lately, as North Port has scored at least eight runs during its current four-game winning streak.
Jasmine Rachal and Kaedyn Stoltzfus have helped Jewelie Vanderkous lead the offense while some freshmen like Kaitlin Kohlenberg, Cailinne Kelly and Ava Leblanc Bessette have flashed promise.
North Port will play Ida Baker, Booker and Lehigh this week as it tries to maintain its No. 2 spot in these power rankings.
3. Charlotte (10-7): The Lady Tarpons went down to Miami and split four games against some good competition.
A 12-8 win over West Broward (9-4, No. 35 in FL) was particularly impressive, but the 6-4 loss to Pembroke Pines Charter (6-9-2, No. 151 in FL) was unexpected.
There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Charlotte, though. Amber Chumley has returned to the circle to aid Mia Flores, and three regulars — Jasmine Jones, Faith Wharton and Lexi Fitzgerald — are each hitting over .400.
It’s still tough to figure out just how good Charlotte is, and that task won’t get any easier this week as the schedule includes Lakewood Ranch (today) and Fort Myers (Thursday).
4. Lemon Bay (9-5): There’s no doubt that the Lady Mantas will be strong contenders to win their district.
Early this season, Lemon Bay lost by just one to Bishop Verot, and have since beaten two other district competitors — DeSoto County and Gateway Charter — with ease.
Currently riding the area’s longest winning streak with six straight victories, Lemon Bay will look to keep it going this week against Venice (Thursday).
5. DeSoto County (8-7): April has been unkind to the Lady Bulldogs.
Since the month started, DeSoto County is 0-3 and the Bulldogs have been outscored 29-6 in losses to Lemon Bay, Venice and Hardee.
If the Bulldogs want to win, they’ll have to hit like they did to open the season, when they scored 15-plus runs in four wins.
DeSoto will try to break its slump this week at Lehigh (today) and at home against Mulberry (Thursday).
6. Port Charlotte (4-11): The Pirates had another strong week, with a 23-0 blowout win over Bayshore and a respectable 8-4 loss to Mariner.
The Pirates offensive depth was on display in the Bayshore massacre as 14 different players scored.
A tough matchup this week against Barron Collier (Wednesday) should put Port Charlotte’s progress to the test.
