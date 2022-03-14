The local hierarchy of high school softball is starting to become clear — at the top, at least.
Venice has put itself in a tier by itself as it hasn’t lost a game.
After that, however, it’s much less obvious who belongs where, but we’ll take a shot at it anyway.
It’s a whole mess if you try to use the transitive property.
Charlotte has hung with some of the best teams in southwest Florida, including national power Lakewood Ranch, but also lost, 5-4, to North Port this past week.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, are just 2-4, but have lost three games by one run against what has been one of the area’s most difficult schedules so far.
It only continues to get more muddled after that.
DeSoto County and Port Charlotte have already taken turns beating each other this season and while Venice has beaten North Port twice, one win was in extra innings and the other was by a mercy rule.
It seems as if each area team has a legitimate chance to win on any given night.
Here’s how the area breaks down:
1. Venice (8-0): With a few star seniors back and a couple of phenom freshmen joining the ranks, the Indians thought they’d be good, but no one expected an undefeated start. Venice not only has the area’s deepest pitching staff — with five pitchers available to start or throw in relief — but also a balanced lineup.
Venice put itself to the test this past week as it went on the road, beating Sarasota, 6-1, and Treasure Coast and Duke signee Cassidy Curd, 1-0, in a rain-shortened tournament in Jupiter.
The Indians will be off until next week’s three-game slate against Lake Placid, Braden River and Charlotte.
2. Charlotte (3-3): There would be no doubt that they Lady Tarpons belong second in this list if not for a loss to the Bobcats last week. They hold on to the No. 2 spot this week, however, for playing a tough schedule so far that includes Lakewood Ranch (9-0), Riverview (3-6) and Palmetto (4-3).
Charlotte bounced back from its loss to North Port with a 10-0 trouncing of Port Charlotte, getting another multi-hit game from shortstop Jasmine Jones, who leads the team with a .611 batting average and eight runs through six games.
The Tarpons will be off for spring break until 7 p.m. March 22 at Bishop Verot.
3. DeSoto County (4-2): An odd roller-coaster ride to the season is starting to settle in for the Bulldogs. After opening 1-2 with a 17-15 loss to Port Charlotte, a 19-0 win over Booker and a 13-0 loss to Hardee, DeSoto County has gone 3-0 as it has outscored its competition, 32-5.
It’s tough to tell where the Bulldogs stack up against area teams, though, with a 1-1 record against the Pirates, but no games against any others.
The Bulldogs will play Bayshore and Lake Placid in the week back from spring break as it looks to maintain a winning record.
4. North Port (2-4): There may not be a more confusing team to rank than North Port.
The Bobcats have lost to Port Charlotte and Venice (twice), but beat Charlotte this past week and have one-run losses to quality teams like the Indians and North Fort Myers as well.
North Port will try to turn some of those close losses into wins as it comes back from spring break for a three-game week, against Port Charlotte, Sarasota and Riverview.
5. Lemon Bay (3-4): Like the Bobcats, the Mantas also have some solid one-run losses on their resume — losing, 2-1, to Riverview and then, 3-2, to Bishop Verot.
The wins have been impressive, too, as the offense has exploded to score at least 14 runs in all three victories led by a strong top-of-the-order including returners Haley Gulsby, Madison Kinkade and Ella Kraszewski who have each had multi-hit games.
The Mantas will play Inspiration Academy and Community Christian next week after returning from spring break.
6. Port Charlotte (3-5): A 2-0 start has gone sideways on the Pirates in a hurry.
Since losing to Venice, 12-0, on March 1, the Pirates have gone 1-5 — losing by four or more runs to the Indians, Sebring, Evangelical Christian, DeSoto County and Charlotte.
However, they did stop the bleeding this past Friday with an 8-7 win over Estero thanks to big offensive nights from freshmen Dava Hoffer (3-for-5, 3 runs, RBI) and Hayden Flanagan (2-for-4, 2 RBI).
Any wins in the week back from spring break against North Port, Gulf Coast or Hardee would give the team momentum to build on.
