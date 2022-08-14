Prep sports calendar Staff report Aug 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREPS CALENDARTuesday, August 16Preseason volleyballBarron Collier at Venice, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Ida Baker Classic, 7 p.m.North Port at Cape Coral, 5 p.m.DeSoto County at Riverdale, 5 p.m.Wednesday, August 17Preseason VolleyballPort Charlotte at Palmetto, 5 p.m.Thursday, August 18Preseason volleyballBerkeley Prep at Venice, 7 p.m.Lemon Bay at Canterbury, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Ida Baker Classic, 5 p.m.North Port at Ida Baker Classic, 7 p.m.Preseason SwimmingPort Charlotte vs. Charlotte at Centennial Park, 5 p.m.Friday, August 19 Kickoff ClassicsIMG Academy at Venice, 7:30 p.m.Barron Collier at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.Lemon Bay at South Fort Myers, 7:30 p.m.Dunbar at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.North Port at Central Brooksville (Tampa area), 7:30 p.m.Cape Coral at DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, August 20Cross CountryCharlotte at Dunbar Invite, 7:40 a.m.North Port at Port Charlotte Treasure Trot, 7 a.m.Monday, August 22Boys GolfNorth Port, Lemon Bay, Charlotte, Venice at John Ryan Invitational (Capri Isles), 8:30 a.m.Girls GolfHardee at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.VolleyballNorth Port at Sarasota, 7 p.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
