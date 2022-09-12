Prep Sports Calendar Sep 12, 2022 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAYBoys GolfLemon Bay at Venice, 3:30 p.m.Port Charlotte at Sarasota Military, 3:30 p.m.DeSoto County at Fort Meade, 3:30 p.m.Girls GolfCharlotte, DeSoto County at Parrish Community, 3:30 p.m.Lemon Bay at North Port, 3:30 p.m.VolleyballVenice at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.Lemon Bay at Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.North Port at Charlotte, 7 p.m.Lakewood Ranch at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.DeSoto County at Sebring, 6 p.m.SwimmingHardee at Port Charlotte, 5 p.m.Wednesday, September 14Boys GolfPort Charlotte at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.Thursday, September 15Boys GolfCardinal Mooney at Venice, 3:30 p.m.DeSoto County, Lemon Bay at North Port, 3:30 p.m.Girls GolfLemon Bay, St. Stephens at Venice (Waterford), 3:30 p.m.North Port at Sarasota, 3:30 p.m.DeSoto County at Hardee, tbaFootballSt. Frances Academy at Venice, 8 p.m. (ESPN2) VolleyballFort Myers at Venice, 7 p.m.Barron Collier at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.DeSoto County at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.Imagine at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.SwimmingLemon Bay at Port Charlotte, 5 p.m.Friday, September 16FootballPort Charlotte at Ida Baker, 7 p.m.North Fort Myers at Lemon Bay, 7:30 p.m.DeSoto County at Gateway Charter, 7 p.m.North Port at Booker, 7:30 p.m.Charlotte on byeVolleyballNorth Port, DeSoto County at Charlotte Gene Gorman ClassicPort Charlotte at Lake Howell tournamentBoys GolfNorth Port at Port Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.Cross CountryDeSoto County at North Port Invitational, 5:45 p.m.Saturday, September 17Cross CountryLemon Bay, Charlotte, Venice at North Port Invite, 7 a.m.VolleyballNorth Port, DeSoto County at Charlotte Gene Gorman ClassicPort Charlotte at Lake Howell tournamentSwimmingTarpon Invite, 10 a.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.