Venice Indians Volleyball coach Brian Wheatley is challenging his players to be their best selves.
“Our opponent is us and we want to bring them to our side,” Wheatley said. “We want our opponent doing what we want them to do.”
Venice Indians Volleyball coach Brian Wheatley is challenging his players to be their best selves.
“Our opponent is us and we want to bring them to our side,” Wheatley said. “We want our opponent doing what we want them to do.”
On Thursday night in a loud Teepee, the Indians used a balanced attack to sweep visiting Fort Myers, 25-10, 25-20, 25-13.
“Some of the things we’re working on have nothing to do with volleyball,” Wheatley said. “We’re working on discipline, how we respond to plays, the things that will help you win but (are) not always volleyball skills.”
Venice jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set behind two aces from Ashley Reynolds. After two Green Wave points, Venice rode a strong serve by Jayda Lanham to open up a 7-3 lead. The Indians started to have trouble with the Green Wave's blocking in the middle and began to run their offense to the outside. This flummoxed Fort Myers and the Indians cruised to the set win. Charley Goberville led Venice with four kills in the set.
The second set began like the first as Lanham put the Indians up 4-2 early. Wheatley was able to sub freely and whomever he brought in found success. Leah Bartlett contributed two quick kills and Summer Kohler picked up where Bartlett left off, adding two kills of her own. The Green Wave called multiple timeouts but that did little to stop the momentum.
Fort Myers did show life late in the set as they reeled off six straight points to close within 24-20, but a kill by Goberville gave Venice the win.
The Green Wave got their first lead of the match, 1-0, in the third set but it was short lived. A kill by Hilary Hupp put the Indians ahead for good.
Kohler led Venice with 10 kills while Govberville added eight and Bartlett seven. The Indians also combined for 13 aces.
“When we’re able to spread the offense around teams can’t key on one person,” Wheatley said. “This is something we can take the rest of the season and for the stretch run.”
The Indians will be back in action on Tuesday when they play host to Riverview.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.