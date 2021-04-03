Preparing for Easter with social distancing is a challenge this year. Bishop Dewane enters Epiphany Cathedral for a pre-Lenten service. Parishioners practice social distancing and sit only in alternate rows.
Facing west toward the main entrance to Epiphany Cathedral with the Gulf of Mexico in the distance.
DRONE PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO
