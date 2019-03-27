ENGLEWOOD — Thirty or more people turned out Monday morning at the Tringali Recreational Center to play a few games of pickleball in the center’s gymnasium.
Soon they will be able to play outside as well.
“It’s increasing in popularity,” Englewood East resident Steve Bell said.
He’s been playing for three years at Tringali or the Englewood Sports Complex or Rotonda West or the Englewood YMCA. Winter, summer or any other season, it’s not unusual to see 30 or more people lining up at Tringali for two-player pickle ball competitions, Bell said.
That’s why county parks officials decided to make more courts available outdoors at Tringali. A three-member Orlando-based NIDY Sports Construction crew spent Monday beginning to transform the center’s four tennis courts into multi-purpose courts that will allow for both tennis or pickleball.
Pickleball might be described as a hybrid of badminton, tennis and ping-pong. It’s played on a badminton-size court with a net about 34 inches high and a plastic ball.
According to the USA Pickleball Association website, Washington state businessman Bill Bell and then Washington congressional representative Joel Pritchard are credited with creating the sport in 1965 after returning to Pritchard’s home after playing a weekend round of golf. They found their families bored, “sitting around and doing nothing.”
“The property had an old badminton court so Pritchard and Bell looked for some badminton equipment and could not find a full set of rackets,” the USAPA website stats. “They improvised a game and started playing with ping-pong paddles and a perforated Wiffle ball.”
“As the weekend progressed, the players found that the ball bounced well on the asphalt surface and soon the net was lowered to 36 inches. The following weekend, Barney McCallum was introduced to the game at Pritchard’s home. Soon, the three men created rules, relying heavily on badminton. They kept in mind the original purpose, which was to provide a game that the whole family could play together.”
Since that improvisational weekend, the sport grew fast, especially among retirees, and Charlotte County is attempting to keep up pace with its growth.
Charlotte County hosts the Peace River Picklers League at its South County Regional Park. All other pickleball activities and competitions are scheduled through county recreational programming.
The county now has 65 outdoor “blended courts” at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional, Bissett, Harbour Heights, Harold Ave., Midway, McGuire, Port Charlotte Beach, Rotonda, South County Regional, and Tringali parks. The county also has 10 indoor courts available to pickleballers.
Charlotte intends to provide 16 additional outdoor courts and four more indoor courts. County recreational staff has also purchased portable nets that are left at the courts in Rotonda West and at Port Charlotte Beach parks as a pilot program.
Pickleball at Gilchrist Park comes under the purview of the city of Punta Gorda.
The cost is nominal to reline tennis courts to accommodate pickleball when the courts are scheduled for resurfacing. Resurfacing can run the county $12,000 or more, while the lining of courts for pickleball can add only a couple of hundred dollars to the resurfacing.
