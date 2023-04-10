Preps calendar Staff reports Apr 10, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAYBaseballBishop Verot at North Port, 7 p.m. Southeast at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.Imagine at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.Beach volleyballLemon Bay at Manatee, 4 p.m.North Port at Sarasota, 3:30 p.m.Bradenton Christian at Venice, 4 p.m.Bishop Verot at CharlotteTHURSDAYBaseballVenice at Out-of-Door, 5 p.m.SoftballSWFC at DeSoto County, 4 p.m.Port Charlotte at Oasis, 6 p.m.Lakewood Ranch at Charlotte, 7 p.m.Braden River at Venice, 6 p.m.Island Coast at North Port, 7 p.m.Lemon Bay at Cardinal Mooney, 4:30 p.m.TennisDistricts at Ida Baker, 9 a.m.Beach volleyballPort Charlotte at Mariner, 4 p.m.Boys volleyballVenice at Berkeley Prep, 5 p.m.Track and fieldSarasota County championships at Venice, 3 p.m.FRIDAYBaseballVenice vs. Sarasota at CoolToday Park, 7 p.m.North Port at Imagine, 7 p.m.Lemon Bay at Charlotte, 7 p.m.Port Charlotte at IMG Silver, 7 p.m.DeSoto County at Cypress Lake, 7 p.m.SoftballVenice vs. Evangelical Christian at Naples tournament, 7 p.m.Southeast at Lemon Bay, 6 p.m.SATURDAYBaseballNorth Port vs. Lemon Bay at CoolToday Park, 7 p.m.SoftballVenice vs. TBA at Naples tournament, tbdBoys weightliftingState championship at RP Funding Ctr, Lakeland, 8 a.m.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Let the news come to you Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, e-edition, obituaries, boating, entertainment and more. Explore newsletters
