SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Track and field
• Venice, North Port, Lemon Bay, Charlotte at IMG Spring Break Invite, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
Softball
Lake Placid at DeSoto County, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
Baseball
Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at DeSoto County, 7:30 p.m.
North Port at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.
Softball
Riverview at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 6 p.m.
Bayshore at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
Beach volleyball
North Port at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
• Cardinal Mooney at Venice, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
• Lakewood Ranch at Venice, 3 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Out-of-Door, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
• Lakewood Ranch at Venice, 3 p.m.
DeSoto County at Fort Meade, 4 p.m.
Lemon Bay at Out-of-Door, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Baseball
Island Coast at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Manatee, 7 p.m.
Softball
• Palmetto at Venice, 6 p.m.
Manatee at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at North Port, 7 p.m.
Beach volleyball
Lemon Bay at Bishop Verot, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
• North Port at Venice, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
• North Port at Venice, 3 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
• Lakeland at Venice, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
Baseball
Lemon Bay at Sarasota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
North Port at Palmetto Ridge, 7 p.m.
Softball
North Port at Palmetto Ridge, 7 p.m.
Booker at DeSoto County, 6 p.m.
Beach volleyball
North Port at Riverview, 3:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
• Venice vs. Trinity Catholic at New Smyrna Beach, 2 p.m.
• Venice at New Smyrna Beach, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
Hardee at DeSoto County, 4 p.m.
• Lemon Bay at Venice, 3:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Booker, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Hardee at DeSoto County, 4 p.m.
• Lemon Bay at Venice, 3:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Booker, 3:30 p.m.
Boys weightlifting
• Venice, North Port, Imagine at Sarasota County Meet (Imagine), 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
• Land O’ Lakes at Venice, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Baseball
Ida Baker at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Clewiston, 7 p.m.
Parrish at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
• Riverview at Venice, 7 p.m.
Softball
• Venice vs. Yulee (Ocala event), 5 p.m.
• Venice vs. Creekside (Ocala event), 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Barron Collier, 7 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Hagerty (Ocala event), 5 p.m.
Charlotte vs. St. Brendan (Ocala event), 7 p.m.
Lake Placid at Lemon Bay, 6 p.m.
DeSoto County at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Beach volleyball
Ida Baker at Lemon Bay, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Lemon Bay, Charlotte at Tarpon Classic, 3 p.m.
Lemon Bay at FSU Relays, 8 a.m.
• Venice at Dunbar Invite, 3 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
• Venice at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Water polo
• Venice at Miami tournament
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Baseball
• Out-of-Door at Venice (Veterans’ Night), 5 p.m.
Softball
• Venice vs. West Port (Ocala event), 10 a.m.
• Venice vs. South Sumter (Ocala event), 2 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Wewahitchka (Ocala event), noon
Charlotte vs. Forest (Ocala event), 4 p.m.
Boys volleyball
• Venice at St. Cloud tournament
Water polo
• Venice at Miami tournament
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.