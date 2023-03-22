Preps calendar Preps calendar Staff reports Mar 22, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice freshman Myah Purdy takes a cut during Friday’s home game against Riverview High School. gondolier photo by justin fennell Venice short stop Kenna Tippman catches a pop fly during Friday night's home game against Riverview High School. justin fennell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22BaseballIsland Coast at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Port Charlotte at Manatee, 7 p.m.Softball• Palmetto at Venice, 6 p.m.Manatee at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.Charlotte at North Port, 7 p.m.Beach volleyballLemon Bay at Bishop Verot, 4 p.m.Boys tennis• North Port at Venice, 3 p.m.Girls tennis• North Port at Venice, 3 p.m.Boys lacrosse• Lakeland at Venice, 7:30 p.m.THURSDAY, MARCH 23BaseballLemon Bay at Sarasota, 7 p.m.Charlotte at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.North Port at Palmetto Ridge, 7 p.m.SoftballNorth Port at Palmetto Ridge, 7 p.m.Booker at DeSoto County, 6 p.m.Beach volleyball• Venice vs. Trinity Catholic at New Smyrna Beach, 2 p.m.• Venice at New Smyrna Beach, 5 p.m.North Port at Riverview, 3:30 p.m.Port Charlotte at Charlotte, 4 p.m.Boys tennis• Lemon Bay at Venice, 3:30 p.m.Hardee at DeSoto County, 4 p.m.Port Charlotte at Booker, 3:30 p.m.Girls tennis• Lemon Bay at Venice, 3:30 p.m.Hardee at DeSoto County, 4 p.m.Port Charlotte at Booker, 3:30 p.m.Boys weightlifting• Venice, North Port, Imagine at Sarasota County Meet (Imagine), 4 p.m.Girls lacrosse• Land O’ Lakes at Venice, 6 p.m.FRIDAY, MARCH 24Baseball• Riverview at Venice, 7 p.m.Ida Baker at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.Charlotte at Clewiston, 7 p.m.Parrish at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.Softball• Venice vs. Yulee (Ocala event), 5 p.m.• Venice vs. Creekside (Ocala event), 7 p.m.Port Charlotte at Barron Collier, 7 p.m.Charlotte vs. Hagerty (Ocala event), 5 p.m.Charlotte vs. St. Brendan (Ocala event), 7 p.m.Lake Placid at Lemon Bay, 6 p.m.DeSoto County at Southeast, 6 p.m.Beach volleyballIda Baker at Lemon Bay, 4 p.m.Track and Field• Venice at Dunbar Invite, 3 p.m.Lemon Bay, Charlotte at Tarpon Classic, 3 p.m.Lemon Bay at FSU Relays, 8 a.m.Boys lacrosse• Venice at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.Water polo• Venice at Miami tournamentSATURDAY, MARCH 25Baseball• Out-of-Door at Venice (Veterans’ Night), 5 p.m.Softball• Venice vs. West Port (Ocala event), 10 a.m.• Venice vs. South Sumter (Ocala event), 2 p.m.Charlotte vs. Wewahitchka (Ocala event), noonCharlotte vs. Forest (Ocala event), 4 p.m.Boys volleyball• Venice at St. Cloud tournamentWater polo• Venice at Miami tournament Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
