Dr. Joelle Vlahakis will discuss the choices people face when dealing with life-ending illnesses.

The program begins at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, in Venice. The public is welcome and there is no charge.

Dr. Vlahakis is the medical director of supportive care services at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

During times that are emotionally draining and confusing, Dr. Vlahakis believes “there are choices that can be empowering for ourselves and our loved ones.”

Specific caretaker situations will be shared.

A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

For more information, call 941-270-6187, visit uucov.org or send an email message to dre@uucov.org.

