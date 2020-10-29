While some people love a large-town feel in a community, others seek something a little more subdued. They can find that in The Preserve of West Villages.
“The Preserve is an intimate, gated community that features a desirable balance between Florida’s natural beauty and attractive new homes,” D.R. Horton Marketing Manager Lizzie Malaniak wrote in an email. “Planned for only 223 homes, Preserve offers a nostalgic, neighborhood feel that can be hard to find in large communities.”
The Preserve has opened its clubhouse which includes a resort-style pool, bocce and pickleball court along with a fitness center and exercise studio. It also boasts a catering kitchen and a space for card and game nights — along with neighborhood gatherings — which it has already enjoyed.
“With a quiet entry on West Villages Parkway, Preserve residents can easily access a myriad of shopping and dining venues located along U.S. 41,” the email stated.
At build-out, it will have 223 total residences with 111 single-family homes and 112 twin villas. The Preserve is about 75 acres with 22 acres of it “devoted to lakes, preserves and wetlands.”
About half the homes are already sold, the email noted.
Preserve resident Bill Roope enjoys the neighborhood, he said.
“The size is pretty small but it is great and quiet,” he said. “(West Villages) seems like a little city of its own outside of Sarasota.”
