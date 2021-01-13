ENGLEWOOD — Regina Brown and Marty Hoover want to help people preserve their family memories and histories.

But while they are getting ready to start classes in January at Charlotte County’s Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center in Englewood, Brown doesn’t see herself as a teacher.

“I don’t teach; I guide people to put their life stories in their own words,” Brown said. She’s been offering the writing class since 2009.

“We try to instill with people to write with passion,” she said. “We help them to be ‘free’ enough to write.”

Brown’s daughter asked her to write the stories of her life.

Brown’s own story started in Germany in 1939. In the post-war years, her family had to escape the Russians twice before reaching England. She bound into her book her stories from 1939 to 1958,


