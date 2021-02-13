Many federal, state, and local government offices are closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here's what may be affected by the holiday:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Garbage: There is no change in garbage collection for county and Punta Gorda residents. Both transfer stations are closed. The Zemel Road Landfill will be open.

Utilities: Closed. Bills can be paid online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.

Libraries: Closed.

Recreation centers: Harold Avenue Regional Park: Open. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, Centennial Park, Port Charlotte Beach Park, South County Regional Park, Tringali Park: Closed. 

Pools: Port Charlotte Beach Park: Open. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, South County Regional Park and Centennial Park: Closed.

Charlotte County Transit: Closed.

Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.

Fire/EMS Headquarters: Closed. All other stations will be open.

Sheriff's Administration and District offices: closed 


SARASOTA COUNTY

Garbage: There is no change in garbage collection for county and North Port residents. 

Sarasota County's chemical collection centers: Closed

SCAT bus services and Siesta Key Breeze: Operating under normal hours.

Sarasota County's and the Citizens' Convenience Center, Nokomis: Open.

Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County: Open.

Libraries and Historical Resources' branches: Closed.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation centers: Closed.

Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range: Closed.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments