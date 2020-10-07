Princess is a very sweet and playful, 1-year-old mixed-breed dog. She weighs about 25 pounds and loves to explore the outdoors.
She is very curious and likes to be outside. She would prefer a home with a fenced-in yard or to be with an active family that likes to go for walks. She came to The Animal Welfare League from Puerto Rico a few weeks ago.
Mr. Casper is a 2-month-old, very handsome kitten. He is playful and has five siblings that also are beautiful. There are currently lots of wonderful kittens that are available for adoption at the shelter, which is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte.
The Animal Welfare League is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
For more information, call 941-625-6720 or visit AWLShelter.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
