Actors are accustomed to rejection. They don’t always ace the audition. They don’t always get the part.
But stage actors across Southwest Florida and beyond have been sidelined this year by the coronavirus, not by doubting directors.
Actors at Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood were planning to rehearse “The Prisoner of Second Avenue.” But instead of the show being presented April 22-May 10 at the Playhouse, the stage is dark.
The curtain is closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Because of the coronavirus, the show must not go on.
“Prisoner,” a comedy by Neil Simon, was to be directed by Richard Levene.
The cast, including Joanie Anton (Pauline), Gloria Bandy (Edna), Marilyn Barton (Pearl), Jim Manns (Mel), Bob La Salle (Harry), and Loretta Zullo (Jessie), was set to begin rehearsing in early March with Levene. He had stepped in for director Gary Seddon, who was ill then and passed away in April.
Levene is a former chair of the theater program at Florida Southern College in Lakeland. He has been a professional actor for many years. He is considered extremely qualified to take the reins of this production.
But performances will have to wait.
Lemon Bay Playhouse closed due to the pandemic on March 17.
Its last production was “Lend Me a Tenor,” which did not get to finish its run through March 29.
Shows are scheduled to resume Sept. 9 with “Fox on the Fairway,” written by Ken Ludwig. Will Horton will direct, in place of Seddon. However, the theater’s schedule depends on the severity of the pandemic in upcoming months.
Meanwhile, with “Prisoner,” Playhouse patrons are missing a comedy with a plot — seemingly ripped from the headlines — that might remind them of today’s social distancing and economic hardship.
The plot: Mel Edison is a wealthy executive at a Manhattan firm that has hit hard times. He’s fired. His wife
