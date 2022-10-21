As a 15-year veteran of Major League Baseball, Mark Guthrie likely knows better than anyone in Venice just how challenging it can be to play at the sport’s highest level.
So when Guthrie’s son, Dalton Guthrie, made his own major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies this past month, the former big-leaguer was especially well-equipped to appreciate the journey his son was starting.
Guthrie, 26, received his call-up on Sept. 4 following an oblique injury to Nick Castellanos that landed the outfielder on the 10-day injured list.
Though he didn’t debut immediately, Guthrie was in the starting lineup on Sept. 6 against Miami, batting eighth and playing right field with his friends, family and Venice baseball coach Craig Faulkner watching from the stands.
“I didn’t get too carried away with it because I know how fickle it is,” Mark said about dreaming on pro ball when Dalton was growing up. “Things need to go your way. You need to stay healthy, and you need to keep improving.
“After seeing a lot of things myself and knowing there were a lot of guys who were way better than I was and didn’t make it, you can never really count on it. You just hope he gives himself a shot.”
Dalton Guthrie was a standout shortstop at Venice High from 2011-14, winning back-to-back state championships with the Indians in ‘12 and ’13. As a senior, Guthrie led Venice in hitting, batting .394 with 28 runs, 37 hits, 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 RBI across 30 games before going on to play for the University of Florida.
Guthrie proved to be a winner with the Gators, too.
The dynamic shortstop was a starter from Day 1, starting in 69 games as a freshman while hitting .287 with just six errors all season. Eventually, Guthrie — alongside former Venice High teammate Mike Rivera — helped Florida win the 2017 College World Series. That summer, Guthrie was selected by the Phillies in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Up until this past month, Guthrie has been toiling in the minor leagues, waiting for his chance.
After starting out in Gulf Coast League rookie ball close to home, Guthrie made several different stops until he made it to Philadelphia — playing in Lakewood, NJ, Clearwater, FL, Reading, PA, and finally, Allentown, PA with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. This season with the Triple-A IronPigs, Guthrie hit .302 across 92 games with 10 home runs and strong defense.
“The nice thing about Dalton is that he plays the game right,” said Faulkner, who added that Guthrie is the first player who has made the big leagues during his head-coaching tenure at Venice High. “He’s one of those guys who’s going to try to take the extra base. He’s always looking for opportunities to move on the base path.
“He was always all-in with every single thing he did. I don’t care if he grounded out to the pitcher. He was sprinting to first. It’s so nice to see a guy who has poured so much into the game get rewarded.”
Following Guthrie’s late-season call-up, he has played in parts of 14 games for the Phillies down the stretch, recording seven hits in 21 at-bats (.333 batting average) with one home run, five runs batted in, a stolen base and six walks to seven strikeouts.
His performance was so impressive that Guthrie — a middle infielder for most of his life — was added to the 26-man postseason roster as an extra outfielder despite his lack of experience at the position.
“Dalton’s forte really is his defense,” Faulkner said. “It’s not just his defense in the infield, but now he’s playing in the outfield, too, like a utility guy. They have a lot of high draft picks as infielders, so they said, ‘You know what? We know Dalton can play the infield. Let’s see if he can be a guy who can play a lot of positions?’
“That’s pretty cool for him, and it’s worked out because they needed an extra outfielder.”
In his brief time in the major leagues, Guthrie has already played one game each at second base and third base while also playing 12 games in right field — starting six games total. In that time in the field, he has yet to commit an error while recording 14 put-outs from the outfield.
Despite Guthrie’s instant success, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound utility player has not played in the postseason yet. But as one of six outfielders on the roster, it could be just a matter of time before the former Venice High state champion makes his postseason debut.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.