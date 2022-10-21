SPbase051714A_C

Former Venice shortstop Dalton Guthrie throws out a Tampa King base runner during a Regional final win over the Lions, which sent the Indians to their third straight appearance in the FHSAA State Finals in 2014.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

As a 15-year veteran of Major League Baseball, Mark Guthrie likely knows better than anyone in Venice just how challenging it can be to play at the sport’s highest level.

So when Guthrie’s son, Dalton Guthrie, made his own major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies this past month, the former big-leaguer was especially well-equipped to appreciate the journey his son was starting.


