ENGLEWOOD — With the help of the community, children can shop for their families for just a few dollars.
Every year, the late Bobbi Sue Burton asked for donations of items children could get for their families through a special shopping day at Project Phoenix.
Burton, who founded the nonprofit and resale store in Englewood, died of cancer earlier this year.
“This is something that Bobbi created years ago and we wanted to keep the tradition going,” said Burton’s widower Bill Werner. “It’s a really great event for kids so we will do it in Bobbi’s honor because that’s what she would want us to do.”
Project Phoenix is collecting donations of perfume, soaps, wallets, lotion, jewelry, $5 gift cards for Starbucks and Dunkin’, small toys, stuffed animals, men’s ties and collectables. Gift boxes and wrapping supplies are also needed.
From noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 11, children are invited to Project Phoenix, 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, to shop for their family. Gifts will be marked from a quarter to $1.
“We are making it super affordable for children,” said Karen “Kaz” Barker, Project Phoenix volunteer. “We’ve begun collecting some items we believe children will want for their families but we could sure use more.”
There will be refreshments for children while they shop. They can also wrap their gifts, or volunteers can help, Barker said.
Adopting children for the holidays
Like Burton did in the past, Werner will have a Giving Tree at the store. The store has names and ages of children whose families are struggling this Christmas. People who want to help can come and take a card with a child’s age and gender and shop for them. The gifts will be picked up by parents before Christmas.
“In the past, Bobbi helped 16 to 20 families,” Werner said. “I’m not sure we will be able to do that many, but if we can do 10, that will be great.”
Volunteers are needed to help bag up the gifts.
For more information or to help, call 941-681-2707.
