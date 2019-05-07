The Charlotte County Chamber would like to promote your business this week during Small Business Week. Members, if you email us a photograph of your business sign, we’ll post it on our Facebook page for thousands to see. When you email us your photo, you’ll be in a drawing for a complimentary lunch with some Board members, a newsletter insert or Networking at Noon. Show us your sign! Email your JPG photo to askus@charlottecounty
chamber.org no later than May 8.
Italia at River City Grill will host Networking at Noon tomorrow. Please make a reservation in the Chamber store or call 941-627-2222 and select your food choice. N@N is almost always sold out, so don’t delay.
Mosaic is the sponsor of the May 15 Third Wednesday Coffee from 7:15-8:30 a.m. at the Event Center. Please join us for great networking, information and more.
The Business Card Exchange is at Friendly Floors on May 23 from 5-7 p.m. Remember to bring plenty of business cards to hand out and a small gift to promote your business.
We’re getting closer to the Integrity Open to support the Junior Leadership Charlotte program on May 18 at Kingsway Country Club. You can donate a gift certificate to your place of business or a sleeve of golf balls with your business card attached. It doesn’t have to be expensive, just a little something to say thanks to those who are supporting high school juniors. And/or, you can have a hole sign for all to see or play that morning. Please call our Port Charlotte office 941-627-2222 if you’d like to get some great exposure.
Our Leadership Charlotte class of 2019’s Hemingway’s Havana Nights will be on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The class set a goal to raise a minimum of $25,000 that will renovate and outfit a “Book Mobile” to support literacy programs for local children and adults. Studies show third grade reading milestones are critical for students’ future success. How much fun would it be to have a bookmobile arrive at summer camp or under served locations in the community? There are several sponsorship opportunities, individual tickets and donations at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com/shop or call us at 941-627-2222.
