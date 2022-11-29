The Aircraft Rescue and Fire fighting simulator prop plane, located on the grounds of the Charlotte County Public Safety building on Airport Road in Punta Gorda, is one of only two of its kind, and it will be used to train fire and rescue U.S. and international teams.
During a tour of the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting simulator, Clint Sherbet of Charlotte County EMS shared details of the ARFF to Miami-Dade fire instructors Omar Ricardo, Henry Wong and John Rojas.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Charlotte County commissioners, Fire and EMS personnel, county administrative staff, and Wharton-Smith Construction project managers cut the ribbon on the new Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting simulator.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Fire and EMS Fire Chief Jason Fair describes how the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting simulator will be used to train firefighters from across the nation.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting simulator is one of two in the United States.
PUNTA GORDA — Those driving along Interstate 75 or Airport Road in Punta Gorda on Tuesday may have seen in the distance a large plane erupting into flames, billowing black smoke high into the air.
It was a demonstration of a prop on fire on Charlotte County Public Safety property.
The state-of-the-art aircraft prop will be used to train fire and rescue teams.
Called the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Simulator — ARFF for short — the prop mimics aircraft found at most airports.
A crowd of about 100 consisting of local and state officials’ representatives and those involved in the design and construction of the prop turned out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and dramatic demonstration.
Charlotte County Public Safety Director/Fire and EMS Chief Jason Fair said the ARFF will become a destination for teams in the United States as well as the world, who will come to Punta Gorda to train using one of only two similar prop planes in the nation.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, serving as master of ceremonies, said the simulator has a 64-foot wingspan, an 11-foot-high passenger compartment, and a 55-square-foot cockpit, as well as four door types, four engine types, a touchscreen control system within the control room and redundant safety features.
Truex said the prop can “simulate fuel spills, engine fires, brake and wheel fires, and fuselage fires.”
That’s just on the outside. Inside the prop, he said, there will be fire scenarios simulating “cockpit fires, forward galley and lavatory fires, waste bin fires, passenger area fires, and cargo fires.”
Truex said total cost of the project was $9.4 million, funding for which came from state grants and the 1-cent sales tax funds.
He acknowledged state Sen. Ben Albritton and Rep. Michael Grant “for their roles on helping us to secure just over $3 million in state grants.”
Construction was performed by Sanford, Florida-based Wharton-Smith, Inc., which has a regional office in North Port and has been doing commercial projects in the area for several decades.
Construction began in December 2020 and was completed and turned over to Fire and EMS at the end of August, Truex said.
Caryn Huff, Wharton-Smith project executive, who has worked in the area for about 30 years, said the project was “over two years in planning” and that the company had to overcome obstacles such as COVID, supply chain problems and a labor shortage.
The design was modeled after a similar prop at the Denver airport where design consultants from Wilder Architecture, Inc. began the design phase of the prop before Wharton-Smith began actual construction.
After various officials were introduced by Truex, the ribbon-cutting commenced, followed by multiple fires being set around the prop plane.
Onlookers could feel the heat as what looked like fuel spills ignited, sending flames to both sides of the prop, then nearly encompassing it, while black smoke billowed.
Jets of water, coming from the prop, put out the flames, and then the public and officials were welcomed to board the prop and view it from inside.
Huff said the project “was over two years in the planning,” and added that she was extremely happy to see it come to fruition.
