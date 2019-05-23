Sarasota County Emergency Management officials say they need more community uses for the hurricane shelter proposed by Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Laurel Road to make it financially viable, or they’ll look elsewhere.
In a memo by Rich Collins, Emergency Services Director, to County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, dated May 13, Collins described significant progress already made and steps taken to reach agreement on the joint project. The plan is to construct a 35,000 square feet. evacuation center with a capacity to hold 1,000 evacuees during an emergency. The shelter would be on the new hospital campus located at Laurel Road near Interstate 75 in Venice.
Collins said the center could also be available as a regional and statewide asset to shelter neighboring communities when Sarasota County is not an impact county.
It was envisioned the building would have multiple uses during non-emergencies, but to date SMH has only committed to office uses, like meeting space or space for symposiums.
In addition, SMH would prefer an agreement that allows it to maintain ownership and oversight of the building, so it can lease the building to the county during a disaster.
Collins said while office uses are needed, “the limited uses decrease synergies potentially available to other county needs such as community use, sports and recreation.” In other words, fewer uses mean fewer grant and legislative allocation opportunities, and fewer joint funding opportunities.
Search for funds: SMH is offering the land, but “has indicated it will not provide any funding beyond their original commitment,” Collins said.
A legislative request for $5 million didn’t come through. The current county capital budget allocates only $3 million for the project, far short of the $12-$14 million for construction alone.
“This leaves the project well below the required funding,” Collins said.
“Constructing a building for the potential infrequent use as only a hurricane evacuation center limits effective use of (capital) funding,” Collins said.
He praised the SMH team for working with county officials, but said to be successful there needs to be more uses, like potentially a clinic, EMS training space or sports facility.
He recommended the county meet again with SMH to identify additional building uses and funding to increase the project viability, “or notify SMH it will seek other options.”
SMH said it’s important the other uses being sought are compatible with its operations.
“Sarasota Memorial remains committed to partnering on the hurricane shelter if funding is available and the facility’s other uses are consistent with our primary obligation as a health care provider,” said SMH spokeswoman Ellen Simon in an email on Friday.
Not Wellfield, Not Venice Middle: Collins said he liked Venice Mayor John Holic’s idea of a joint project for an emergency center at Wellfield Park, but its elevation of only 12 feet above sea level is problematic.
While there’s been talk of hurricane-proofing Venice Middle School, Collins said that was looked at as well. It was found the age of the structure made it difficult to harden, he said.
“Most of the hurricane upgrades are add-on buildings,” he said.
That’s why they’re now looking at Taylor Ranch Elementary, which is nearly 19 feet above base flood elevation. And even that could disqualify it as a shelter if a hurricane was forecast along with a potential 20-25 foot surge.
The good news is the school is eligible for state funds and qualifies for hurricane retrofits to the tune of $455,000, Collins announced. It would increase the county evacuation centers from 11 to 12 for the 2020 hurricane season, with approximately 1,280 spaces for evacuees. If the proposed SMH shelter pans out, that would contribute another 1,000 spaces in 2020.
Pinelands Reserve: Finding any location for an evacuation center south of Blackburn Point Road has been an issue due to elevation, Collins said.
So they’re looking for higher ground. One alternative location is out by I-75, which tends to have that higher ground. A parcel owned by Florida Power and Light on Laurel Road is one option. Emergency Management officials are also looking at property within the Pinelands Reserve along Knights Trail Road. Negotiations are ongoing.
“We’re working tirelessly on this,” Collins said. “We’re not taking this lightly. It is a major initiative. The fact that existing schools are working with us is a good start. But we’re not stopping there. We’re pushing for additional space.”
In the meantime, the 2019 hurricane season begins in a few weeks without an approved hurricane shelter in the Venice area. The current plan is to bus people to North Port area schools that are approved as hurricane centers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.