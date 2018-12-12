Florida has the highest percentage of residents ages 65 and up but ranks nearly dead last among the states and the District of Columbia in funding the resources to protect them.
That’s the conclusion of a new study by WalletHub, an online financial resources company.
According to the study, Florida is 50th in total expenditures on elder-abuse prevention, legal-assistance development and long-term care ombudsman program funding per resident age 65 or older. Only South Carolina ranked worse overall.
Florida was actually 51st in ombudsman funding and 32nd in the number of certified volunteer ombudsmen.
The state fared better in a second category, protection measures, which analyzed 10 criteria, including the existence of financial elderly-abuse laws; the frequency of assisted-living facility inspections; and the quality of nursing homes, in which it ranked 13th.
Florida ranked 34th overall in this category, though it was last in the number of eldercare organizations and services available.
The state did the best in the third category WalletHub analyzed: the prevalence of elder-abuse complaints, ranking sixth. But the number could be misleading, as the National Center for Elder Abuse estimates that less than 5 percent of elder abuse is reported.
There’s no single definition of what constitutes elder abuse, which includes emotional, physical, sexual and financial abuse as well as neglect.
It’s a problem of growing concern as the U.S population ages. By 2050, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population age 65 and older will be 83.7 million, almost double the 43.1 million figure in 2012.
Census Bureau data show that 58.8 percent of Venice’s residents were 65 or older as of July 2017.
To see the full report, visit: WalletHub.com.
