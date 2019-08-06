There have been some damning comments about the President of the United States, to the point of being chargeable for slander. Do you have proof that Trump is legally accused of the charges you published? Charges of molesting & raping women, including a 13-year-old girl, and cheating people out of their life savings. Where did he cheat people out of their life savings? Where are the facts to substantiate these ridiculous claims?
On the subject of climate change, every developed country in the world recognizes the threat of climate change, a questionable claim. There are over 30,000 scientist from Universities around the world that state unequivocally climate change in the political world is a major hoax.
The climate is and always will be changing; man has very minimal affect. Countries don't listen to greatest scientist in the world; they listen to the 55 so-called scientists at the IPCC, who have been found to falsify records several times on climate change. The president listens to the 30,000 experts who don't have a political agenda, they agree with him. The 55 at the UN IPCC have a political motive for their status. They are ones that feed the Paris Accord false data for political gains. I can back up my statements with facts.
It was said: When the president plays golf it is free. Do you have facts to substantiate this ridiculous statement? By the way Obama golfed a lot also!
John Nelson
Sebring
Editor's note: The civil suit against President Trump alleging the rape of a 13-year-old girl was dismissed twice in 2016.
