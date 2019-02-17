Publisher’s Weekly best-sellers
Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 9.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Connections in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
2. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
3. Black Leopard, Red Wolf. Marlon James. Riverhead
4. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
5. Liar Liar. Patterson/Fox. Little, Brown
6. The Wedding Guest. Jonathan Kellerman. Ballantine
7. The Reckoning. John Grisham. Doubleday
8. Turning Point. Danielle Steel Delacorte
9. Fire & Blood. George R.R. Martin. Bantam
10. Crucible. James Rollins. Morrow
HARDCOVER
NONFICTION
1. Becoming. Michelle Obama. Crown
2. Girl, Wash Your Face. Rachel Hollis. Nelson
3. Educated. Tara Westover. Random House
4. From the Ground Up. Howard Schultz. Random House
5. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way. Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson
6. Leadershift. John C. Maxwell. HarperCollins Leadership
7. 31-Day Food Revolution. Ocean Robbins. Grand Central
8. Brave, Not Perfect. Reshma Saujani. Currency
9. Digital Minimalism. Cal Newport. Portfolio
10. The Theft of America’s Soul. Phil Robertson. Nelson
MASS MARKET
1. The Cast. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Fifty Fifty. Patterson/Fox. Vision
3. Vengeance Road. Christine Feehan. Berkley
4. The Jackals. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
5. The Wrong Highlander. Lynsay Sands. Avon
6. The Disappeared. C.J. Box. Putnam
7. Without Mercy. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
8. This Matter of Marriage. Debbie Macomber. Mira
9. Lilac Lane. Sherryl Woods. Mira
10. Secrets of the Tulip Sisters. Susan Mallery. HQN
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Heather Morris. Harper
2. The Lost Girls of Paris. Pam Jenoff. Park Row
3. Total Control. David Baldacci. Grand Central
4. My Hero Academia, Vol. 17. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
5. An American Marriage. Tayari Jones. Algonquin
6. The House Next Door. James Patterson. Grand Central
7. Empty Bottles Full of Stories. Sin/Drake. Andrews McMeel
8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine. Gail Honeyman. Penguin Books
9. Tailspin. Sandra Brown. Grand Central
10. The Proposal. Jasmine Guillory. Berkley
