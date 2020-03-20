Publix said specifically in a news release that it is seeking people “who have recently found themselves unexpectedly without work.”
Publix announced Friday that it wants to hire “thousands” of new employees this month amid the coronavirus pandemic. The positions would be in stores and distribution centers and come as demand is increasing as coranavirus spreads.
“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”
Publix’s nine distribution centers in Florida are in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando, and Sarasota. They also have them in Lawrenceville, Ga. and McCalla, Ala.
Publix said it is seeking people in service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries. The coronavirus has led to many businesses having to lay off employees.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered all the state’s restaurants to only offer delivery or takeout, which could lead to more job losses as some restaurants will close.
People interested can fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs.
“Publix is continually recognized as a great place to work and a leader in the supermarket industry,” the company said in its news release. “The company has never had a layoff and has a strong culture of promotion from within, community involvement and environmental sustainability. In addition to career advancement opportunities, Publix offers an array of benefits to help full- and part-time associates obtain healthcare, further their education, save for retirement and enjoy discounts on numerous products and services. Eligible Publix associates also benefit from being owners of the company through profit sharing in the employee stock ownership plan and stock purchase plan.”
