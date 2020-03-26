Free Spanish classes offered by resident Vince Amato were Thursday mornings in the community’s billiards room in Gran Paradiso.

Amato has been teaching the fun and informative classes at the community for several years, which continue to be popular among new students and those who have taken classes since Amato started the program.

All levels are welcome to join whether beginners or advanced students of the language, which will resume January 2021.

