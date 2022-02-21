Tringali Hockey League President Rob Kruzel is happy Charlotte County will be reopening the skate hockey rink after a three-year closure. The league invites the public to join them March 5 to celebrate the reopening.
ENGLEWOOD — The time has come for inline skate hockey players to lace up their skates.
After being sidelined for three years, the Tringali Hockey and Sports League is gearing up for league play at the hockey and skate rink at the Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood.
The league members invite the families and general public to their Tringali Hockey League and Rink Opening Event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the Tringali Center, 3460 North Access Road.
The rink is behind the tennis courts and children’s playground. The event includes free hot dogs and other refreshments.
Hockey League President Rob Kruzel hopes to see the same interest in the skate hockey that the league saw when it sponsored youth, teen, adult and family hockey games, beginning in 2004. The league teams of all ages played four days a week on the rink.
The rink has been closed since 2019 after two false starts to repair it. But last year, Charlotte County slotted $100,000 to get it up and running again.
The league members weren’t the only ones who wanted to see the rink restored.
The East Englewood Property & Homeowners Association and others lent their voices to the cause, telling county commissioners and officials how they wanted to see it reopened. An online petition saw more than 1,400 signatures called for the county to repair and reopen the rink.
Like they had before the rink closed, Kruzel hopes, too, to attract sponsors in support of league play. The league is gearing up with a donation drive.
The rink isn’t limited to hockey play. It is outfitted with basketball hoops for outdoor pickup games and is designed for those who like to skate without crossing sticks.
For more information about the league, call 941-441-6888.
