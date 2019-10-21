By JERRY MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — Saturday was the day scheduled for the 10th Annual Pumpkin Patch event at Stuart Park in downtown Lake Placid. But, if you went there to check it out, all you encountered was heavy rain. However, somehow the rain worked a miracle overnight; because, by 9 a.m. on Sunday morning the park was full of bright orange pumpkins of every size. What a difference 24 hours made.
From the time the 4-H-sponsored Pumpkin Patch opened, the park was full of volunteers, parents and lots of excited kids. The pumpkins, which came all the way from Ohio, were arranged according to size. They looked like they had actually grown right there under the trees during the night.
Some of the pumpkins were so big the smaller kids couldn’t pick them up. So, it took an older brother or sister to carry the prize pumpkin to the checkout area. But, picking a pumpkin for Halloween wasn’t the only thing going on in the park. There was a table set up for the kids to decorate pumpkin shaped cookies; plus, there was another table full of baked goods, like pumpkin walnut bread, banana bread and other goodies.
In other areas, kids were trying their skill at tossing bean bags into a pumpkin faced board with slots in it. A photography spot was set up in front of a farm tractor adorned with everything “Fall,” including bales of hay to sit on while saying “cheese.” Wherever you looked around the park, there were activities for the children, many of whom were wearing Halloween-type T-shirts.
But as it approached lunch time, the smoke coming from the huge smoker drew attention. That’s where Donald Clarke was busy cooking up fresh bratwurst, hot dogs and burgers. Clarke, who has two children in the 4-H program, has lived in Lake Placid most of his life. He owns Clarke Pest Control, and regularly offers his barbecue skills at Town events.
Meanwhile, Paula Sapp has been the 4-H leader for 12 years now. In real life, she is a professional photographer and does weddings and family events. Today, she was snapping pictures of everyone in attendance. It was easy to get them to smile.
Another person involved in 4-H is Gail Stein, a volunteer. She said the Pumpkin Patch is their only big fundraiser each year. The proceeds go back into the community. The organization consists of 41 youth members. In addition to their agricultural projects, they help decorate health-care facilities for Halloween, and then again for Christmas. Some of the money is used to assist people with cancer, too.
Just in case you don’t know what the four-leaf, green 4-H clover stands for, here’s a way to remember it: Head – Heart – Hands – Health. It’s a youth organization for children 5 to 18, and comes under the United States Department of Agriculture. You can get more information from Paula Sapp at 863-441-1506.
