Punta Gorda attorney named as Circuit Court judge Staff Report Apr 18, 2023 Russell Kirshy SUN FILE PHOTO PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda attorney Russell T. Kirshy has been appointed to serve as a judge in the 20th Judicial Circuit Court.Gov. Ron DeSantis' office announced the appointment Monday.Kirshy was an assistant state attorney in the 20th circuit prior to entering private practice as a criminal defense and personal injury attorney in 2001. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts and his law degree from Suffolk University.Kirshy fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Scott Cupp.DeSantis also announced another appointment to the 20th circuit: Lee County Judge Erik Leontiev will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hugh Hayes.
