PUNTA GORDA — A 6-year-old Punta Gorda boy desperately needs a bone marrow transplant to survive, his grandmother said.
Gabriel Hooks has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was 3.
“ALL is the most common leukemia children get diagnosed with, and after the first course (of treatments) 85% to 90% recover,” Donna Cardenas said about her grandson. “He, unfortunately, fell into the 10 percentile.”
Cardenas, president of the board of the Virginia B. Andes Clinic, is surrounded by medical professionals and understands the severity of her grandson’s condition.
She said Gabriel’s leukemia is “extremely aggressive” and doctors said he must get the bone marrow transplant by the end of October.
There have been bone marrow match drives for Hooks.
“He still does not have a good match,” she said.
A part of the difficulty in finding a match for Gabriel is his genetics. He is half African American and half Hispanic.
According to the Be The Match Registry, operated by the nonprofit National Marrow Donor Program, only 29% of Black or African Americans and 48% of Hispanic or Latinos are in the registry compared with 79% of Caucasians.
Gabriel is being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida and is set to have the transplant at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
Meanwhile, he wears a backpack that delivers chemotherapy. Every few days his mother goes back to Golisano Children’s Hospital to get it refilled.
For awhile, things seemed to be OK with Gabriel. He underwent aggressive treatment for the disease.
“He rang the bell in March,” Cardenas said.
When one is found to be cancer-free, the patient gets to ring a bell at the hospital, which signifies the end of treatment.
“But in June he had severe pain; the leukemia had come back,” said Cardenas, noting that it was just eight weeks after he was deemed cancer free.
He spent a month in the hospital and treatment was resumed, she said.
Gabriel Hooks is the son of Laticia Cardenas — Donna Cardenas’ daughter. He has a twin brother and a sister.
His twin cannot be a donor “because their DNA is exactly the same,” Donna Cardenas said.
Laticia Cardenas is finishing school to become a registered nurse but temporarily has to suspend some of her studies. Doctors warned her not to bring home any illness to Gabriel, who is severely immunocompromised.
A GoFundMe page was started by Donna Cardenas to help pay for medical expenses. It is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/gabriel-second-round-leukemia.
“Today they found cancer cells in Gabriel’s spine and brain,” Donna Cardenas posted Sept. 12. “He desperately needs a donor. Age 18-40, https://bethematch.org/. Simple process to be tested. He needs someone with more markers that match. Prayers appreciated.”
HCA Florida Healthcare is holding Be The Match registry drives Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday’s event is being held at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria at 700 Medical Blvd., Englewood. On Wednesday, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is holding its event, also in the cafeteria, at 21298 Olean Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
A cheek swab will be taken and used to add the registry participant’s genetic type to the Be The Match registry.
Participants must be between the ages of 18 to 40 and they will be listed on the registry until they turn 61.
People can also register online if they’d like to attempt to be a match. After answering some medical questions, a swab kit will be sent to those interested. Once returned, they are on the registry. Visit: bethematch.org and click “Join” at the top of the website.
