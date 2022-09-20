Gabriel Hooks

Gabriel Hooks needs a bone marrow transplant to survive. Doctors have given his family a grave outlook if a donor isn’t found soon.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — A 6-year-old Punta Gorda boy desperately needs a bone marrow transplant to survive, his grandmother said.

Gabriel Hooks has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was 3.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments